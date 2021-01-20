Man injured in industrial incident in Holbeach
The Health and Safety Executive will investigate
A man in his 40s was injured after an industrial incident in Holbeach on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services, along with an air ambulance, attended the scene of the incident on Park Road, which was reported to police at 10.47am on January 20.
The road was closed just after 11.30am and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance landed at Holbeach United FC’s ground Carters Park.
Police said the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.
A spokesperson for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “The patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land escorted on board by LNAA doctor and HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) Paramedic team.”