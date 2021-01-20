Lincolnshire
January 20, 2021 2.14 pm

Frontline police officers in Lincolnshire offered spare COVID vaccines

Left over doses are used to vaccinate the force
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincolnshire’s frontline police officers are being offered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are left over at the end of a day.

Lincolnshire Police’s force control room will be called each day with the offer of spare vaccines that weren’t used throughout the day.

This is due to the vaccine not being able to be stored overnight, which would otherwise waste the doses.

Rather than throw them away, the NHS will offer any leftover vaccine doses to local frontline response officers.

When officers are given the first dose, a date for the second dose is set.

Chief Inspector for the North and South Kesteven beat area, Phil Vickers, tweeted about the offers on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A small number of our staff were vaccinated earlier this week after being offered vaccines that we were told could not be used.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.