Frontline police officers in Lincolnshire offered spare COVID vaccines
Left over doses are used to vaccinate the force
Lincolnshire’s frontline police officers are being offered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that are left over at the end of a day.
Lincolnshire Police’s force control room will be called each day with the offer of spare vaccines that weren’t used throughout the day.
This is due to the vaccine not being able to be stored overnight, which would otherwise waste the doses.
Rather than throw them away, the NHS will offer any leftover vaccine doses to local frontline response officers.
When officers are given the first dose, a date for the second dose is set.
Chief Inspector for the North and South Kesteven beat area, Phil Vickers, tweeted about the offers on Wednesday morning.
Great to see that vaccines are not being wasted in Lincs
At the end of the day, when it becomes clear there are doses left over which can’t be stored overnight, @FCR_Lincs are called, and local front-line Response Officers offered the Vaccine
At 1st dose, date for 2nd is set pic.twitter.com/p2hmQGP3An
— Phil Vickers (@CIPhilVickers) January 20, 2021
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A small number of our staff were vaccinated earlier this week after being offered vaccines that we were told could not be used.”