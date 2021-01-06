Man’s body found in Spalding park
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances
The body of a man was discovered in a park near a swimming pool in Spalding.
The body was found in a park near the Castle Sports Complex at around 6.30am on Tuesday, January 5 and police cordoned off an area around the leisure centre.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, help is available through the Samaritans charity.
Find out more here, or call 116 123.