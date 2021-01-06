Lincolnshire
January 6, 2021 11.39 am

More icy weather heading for Lincolnshire

Make sure you wrap up warm
Cold and frosty at Boultham Park. | Photo: Beth Beesley

Another weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office on Wednesday for most of Lincolnshire.

The weather warning will run from 4pm on January 6 until 10am on Thursday, January 7. This follows on from a previous weather warning for ice that ran until 11am on Wednesday.

Icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions in places and temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach as low as 1°C at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

There is a yellow weather warning for ice for most of Lincolnshire. | Photo: Met Office

On Thursday, it will be very cold in the morning at -1°C, but is expected to rise between 1°C and 2°C in the afternoon.

However, it is forecast to fall again to 0°C by 6pm.

Lincoln weather forecast for Wednesday, January 6. | Photo: Met Office

Lincoln weather forecast for Thursday, January 7. | Photo: Met Office

The Met Office has warned to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

