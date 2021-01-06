More icy weather heading for Lincolnshire
Make sure you wrap up warm
Another weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office on Wednesday for most of Lincolnshire.
The weather warning will run from 4pm on January 6 until 10am on Thursday, January 7. This follows on from a previous weather warning for ice that ran until 11am on Wednesday.
Icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions in places and temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach as low as 1°C at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, it will be very cold in the morning at -1°C, but is expected to rise between 1°C and 2°C in the afternoon.
However, it is forecast to fall again to 0°C by 6pm.
The Met Office has warned to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.