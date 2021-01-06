Grimsby man on run from police

The final phase of plans to revitalise the Cornhill area in Lincoln is in sight, as Lincolnshire Co-op looks to regenerate a series of 19th century shops on Sincil Street.

An application to the City of Lincoln Council describes plans to restore and improve the six terraced units from number 38-44, including the demolition of “modern extensions” in order to replace them with new and improved toilet and bin storage facilities.

Documents before the authority say all but one of the units is currently vacant, with just The Sign Of The Fish planned to be operating while the works take place.

The applicants said: “These amendments are also part of a wider scope to generally enhance the rear courtyards; providing access to the service yard for the retailers, while improving the external dining experience for customers.”

The shops will all have permission to be used for retail, food and drink, takeaway or banking and financial services.

The works will see the shop fronts replaced and repaired along with, potentially, the dormers to the roof.

Any replacements, said the Co-op’s planning statement, would be “designed to match the original historic aesthetic”.

Existing windows also be put back to their original historic profiling, with arches restored where possible.

Meanwhile the roofs will be stripped back and have new linings and insulations. The Co-op hopes to remove, clean and reinstall existing tiles, but said any replacements will be installed to the rear in an attempt to keep the street’s historic character.

Internally, the shops will be stripped back, with any fixtures, fittings and furniture of historical interest kept and repaired where possible.

The multi-million pound Cornhill Quarter redevelopment, once completed, aims to give Sincil Street a “new lease of life” and make it “once again one of the busiest and liveliest streets in the city centre.”

It has seen big improvements to the area as well as attracted major chains including: Phase Eight, Hobbs, Whistles, Cosy Club, Moss Bros, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Lakeland, 200 degrees, Neon Sheep, HMV, Doughnotts, Seasalt, énergie Fitness, Everyman Cinema, The Botanist, Trent Galleries, and the recently opened K.Fines jewellery.