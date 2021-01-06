Grimsby man on run from police
He’s wanted in relation to assault charges
Police are looking for a 29-year-old man in Grimsby who is wanted in relation to assault and criminal damage.
Jonathon West, 29, has so far evaded officers despite extensive enquiries, and a public appeal has now been released to help find him.
Police are asking people not to approach the man if they see him, and instead contact officers.
If you have any information that may help track down Jonathon, call 101 and quote 16/12/5542/20.