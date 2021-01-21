New phase of 1,100-home plans for Lincoln village

Developers have submitted plans for the next phase of a 1,100-home development in a Lincoln village.

Countryside Properties has applied to North Kesteven District Council to build 70 houses as part of the major proposals in Witham St Hughs on land east of Camp Road and north of Hannah Crescent – the masterplan of which was approved in 2016.

The latest section, which would include shared ownership and affordable rented properties, would be built in a 1.81 hectare section noted as “Cell 2B” and would include a mix of 31 two-bedroom, 35 three-bedroom and 4 four-bedroom homes.

In documents before the authority, the developers said the plans would “create housing choice and new amenity spaces for the existing and new community”.

The master plans courted controversy in 2018 when councillors approved £500,000 health contributions for the 1,100 houses and 150 retirement homes despite concern about having no healthcare facility in the village.

At the time, Lincolnshire West CCG released its strategy for Witham St Hughs, in which it said a small GP surgery in the village would be unviable and unattractive to any potential provider.

The strategy revealed that the NHS would use the applicant’s money to create a community care hub at the Richmond Medical Centre in North Hykeham.

In the end, council bosses agreed that the demand for a surgery in the village would “not be sustainable”.

A full list of demands in the end included hundreds of thousands of pounds towards education, bus services and community facilities, as well as the provision of playing fields.