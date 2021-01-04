Scunthorpe sign midfielder on free transfer
He played over 170 times for Reading
Former Reading and Premier League midfielder Jem Karacan has joined Scunthorpe United on a free transfer.
Karacan has been training with the Iron since November to get his fitness up and has now signed for the League Two club until the end of the season, subject to international clearance and EFL ratification.
The 31-year-old made 175 appearances and scored 12 goals in all competitions for Reading, including in the Championship and Premier League, between 2007 and 2015.
He spent time on loan at Bournemouth and Millwall before moving to his homeland in Turkey to join Galatasaray. He then spent time on loan at Bursaspor before moving back to England.
Karacan then spent time at Bolton and Millwall, and his most recent club was Central Coast Mariners in Australia.
📹 @iFollowIron freeview: Experienced midfielder Jem Karacan talks after joining the Iron on a free transfer.#UTI #IRON pic.twitter.com/KUDFz1dAwo
— Scunthorpe United FC (@SUFCOfficial) January 4, 2021