Skegness sisters helping disadvantaged children through lockdown

Two sisters have made it their mission to help kids in need at their local school in Skegness throughout lockdown, donating and delivering everything from meals to learning packs and tablets.

Megan Cox, 26, and her sister Grace, 21, were furloughed from their jobs at Butlins when the country went into the first lockdown, which left them wanting to use their free time to help others.

In March 2020, the sisters helped organise and deliver free school meals to children who go to the Richmond School in Skegness every single week, using their own transport to do so.

This continued throughout lockdown, and it is estimated that Megan and Grace delivered over 350 food parcels to pupils from the Richmond School in just over three months.

The hard work didn’t stop there, though, as the girls have carried on their charitable offerings right up to the current day.

Numerous school reports were hand delivered by the girls in July, as well as over 200 maths packs to help with remote learning at the start of 2021.

They didn’t take any time off at Christmas either, delivering festive hampers to the children during December, before reverting back to school meal delivery for the new term.

Perhaps most amazing of them all, Megan and Grace then responded to the school’s appeal for electronic devices, to enable access to online learning for all children.

They looked to their own unused devices, but when they realised they were too old to update, they bought brand new ones and gave them to the school.

Both girls have said that the best part of doing it isn’t the praise, but seeing the children waving at them from their windows and hearing the excitement in their voices.

Megan said: “I was happy to help by giving up a little lockdown time, knowing it would make such a difference to families in need.”

Her sister Grace added: “I was eager to donate a tablet to support home learning as I was shocked to hear that so many children did not have access to something that could make such a difference.”

Headteacher of the Richmond School, Caroline Wellsted, said: “They are real Community Champions, giving up their time to support team Richmond. A huge thank you from us all for giving so much of their time.”