Teen accused of Boston schoolboy’s murder appears in court

Still no charges put to him

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering 12-year-old Roberts Buncis in Fishtoft has appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

The teenager is alleged to have murdered Roberts Buncis who was found dead on common land at Fishtoft on the morning of Saturday, December 12.

The boy attended today’s hearing remotely by video link from the secure accommodation unit where he is being held on remand.

During the 14 minute hearing the boy sat on a settee next to his defence barrister Tara McCarthy. Both of them wore protective visors.

No charge was put to him and the matter was adjourned for a further case management hearing to be held on April 6.

Judge John Pini QC remanded the defendant to the secure accommodation unit. The judge previously set down a trial date to commence on June 21. The hearing is expected to last two weeks.

An order has been imposed under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act of 1999 preventing publication of the identity of the accused boy.

Roberts, who died just 48 hours before his 13th birthday, was a student at Haven High School in Boston. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and neck.

He lived with his dad Edgars less than a mile from where his body was found.

A funeral procession was held for Roberts in the streets of Boston on Friday, January 14.