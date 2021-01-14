Heartbreak at funeral procession for murdered schoolboy

Mourners gathered and tears were shed as the funeral procession for Boston schoolboy Roberts Buncis travelled through the streets of Boston on Thursday afternoon.

An inquest earlier this month revealed that 12-year-old Roberts, who was born in Liepaja in Latvia and lived with his dad Edgars in Boston, suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.

His body was found at Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on December 12 last year, just two days before his 13th birthday. A 14-year-old is due to stand trial for murder.

Prior to the private family service at Boston Cemetery, the funeral procession went down Tawney Street/Robin Hood’s Walk and people were able to pay their respects along the route.

People were advised not to gather in groups, to wear face masks and to observe social distancing but school friends and members of staff were allowed to pay their respects and release balloons as Roberts’ funeral procession passed.

Balloons were later tied onto the railings at Haven High Academy, which Roberts attended.

Residents were also allowed to stand outside their homes in the sleet and snow as the hearse passed along streets near Roberts’ home.

Family friend Agnes Emsina, who raised over £21,000 for Roberts’ family via a JustGiving Page, previously said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, and limited numbers permitted at funerals, people were asked not to enter the cemetery or chapel and anyone doing so would be turned away.

Roberts’ father Edgars had urged people to “please remember Roberts with flowers and a smile”.

Matthew Van Lier, headteacher at Haven High, described Roberts in a tribute as a “popular young man destined for a life of joy, happiness and success”.

The recent inquest was adjourned pending further police inquiry as Lincolnshire Police’s murder investigations continue.

Three teenagers were arrested as a result of the incident, a 14-year-old boy was eventually charged with murder while the other two, a 19-year-old and a 13-year-old, were released.

The 14-year-old boy who was charged with murder appeared in court on Monday, December 14 with a bandage wrapped around a hand wound.

The suspect will face a provisional trial date on June 21 in connection with the incident.