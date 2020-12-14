Tributes to boy murdered two days before his 13th birthday

On what would have been his 13th birthday, tributes have been flooding in to remember Roberts Buncis, a schoolboy who was murdered in Fishtoft near Boston this weekend,

Roberts’ body was found near Alcorn Greenon on the morning of Saturday, December 12, and a 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

The 14-year-old has been remanded and will appear at court on Monday morning, while a 19-year-old man, arrested on Sunday, remains in police custody.

A Crowdfunder, set up on Sunday by Agnes Emsina, has currently raised over £11,500 to help cover the funeral costs for Roberts.

A target of £10,000 was set, but that was smashed just 12 hours after it was set up.

A tribute on the fundraiser says that Roberts comes from a single parent family, living with his dad Edgars, and so the money will help him during this difficult time.

The headteacher of Roberts’ school, Haven High Academy, issued a statement to honour the pupil.

Matthew Van Lier said:”Today (Monday, December 14) is an unbelievably sad day for Haven High and the wider community.

“Yesterday we were informed that a member of our academy had been taken away from his family and friends well before his time.

“To make the situation even worse, today he would have been celebrating his 13th birthday.

“He was a popular young man destined for a life of joy, happiness and success and today we should try to remember him in that way.

“We are all bound by a clear vision and set of values that create a synchronicity of commitment to learning and preparation for a future career of choice.

“Words cannot describe the shared sadness that we all feel today as the hopes and dreams of one of our students will never be realised.

“This news defies all belief, we all still expect him to walk around the corner with his friends, laughing and joking, plotting how to get away without completing his home learning and trying to remember what lesson to attend next.”

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones paid his own tribute on Monday morning, saying: “To see a boy of 14 charged with the murder of a 12-year-old here in Lincolnshire is shocking and tragic.

“Heart goes out to all those who’s lives will now change forever.”

Commenters on The Lincolnite‘s story where the boy was named shared the grief as well as the shock of the situation.

Kirsty Balaam-Hiatt said: “This is devastating, I have a 12-year-old son, he’s a boy and I just could not imagine the pain the family must be going through. R.I.P Robert!”

Hannah Screaton added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Thoughts and prayers to the parents of this wonderful boy.”