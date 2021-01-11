Teen girl died after being hit by train
Her death is not being treated as suspicious
A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a train in Lincoln, but police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to a casualty on the tracks in Lincoln at 3.49pm on Friday, January 8.
Paramedics also attended the scene, but the teenager was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Rail services between Lincoln Central and Sleaford were disrupted.
Trains were unable to run between Lincoln Central and Peterborough via Sleaford, with disruption caused until the early hours of the evening.
If you’ve been affected by what happened today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.