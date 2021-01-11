766 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend

There have been 766 new coronavirus cases and 19 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 603 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 91 in North Lincolnshire and 72 in North East Lincolnshire.

By the end of Sunday, 12 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, four in North East Lincolnshire and three in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals, making a total of 11.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 3,072,349, while deaths rose to 81,431 – passing two grim milestones of three million cases and 80,000 deaths.

Over the weekend, the health secretary warned that flexing the coronavirus lockdown rules could be fatal.

Matt Hancock did not rule out strengthening current restrictions and told the BBC’s Andrew Marr the NHS was under “very serious pressure”. He is set to speak at 5pm today in a Downing Street press conference.

This comes as Prof Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, warned this is the “most dangerous time” of the pandemic in the weeks before vaccine rollout has an impact. He urged the public to have as little contact with others as possible.

Every adult will have been offered the coronavirus vaccine by autumn, Matt Hancock said.

The cabinet minister made the announcement as he told Sky News more than 200,000 people are currently getting a COVID-19 jab every day and the government is on course to reach its target of two million vaccinations a week.

The weekend also saw the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, however, it is unknown whether they received the Pfizer or Oxford jab.

In local news, Boston has climbed once again to the top three highest infection rates in Greater Lincolnshire with an increased infection rate of 306.4 (as of January 10).

It is one of three other districts that has seen an increase in rate of infections along with East Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire, who remain the two lowest authorities in Greater Lincolnshire.

Greater Lincolnshire in general has seen a slight fall in its infection rate, while the national average has increased.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to Sunday, January 10 according to the government dashboard:

As of January 3, 1,296,432 people across the UK have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 21,313 having had their second jab.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, January 10 41,791 cases (up 766) 28,681 in Lincolnshire (up 603)

6,651 in North Lincolnshire (up 91)

6,459 in North East Lincolnshire (up 72) 1,575 deaths (up 19) 1,105 from Lincolnshire (up 12)

255 from North Lincolnshire (up three)

215 from North East Lincolnshire (up four) of which 926 hospital deaths (up 11) 555 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up eight)

24 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

346 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 3,072,349 cases, 81,431 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.