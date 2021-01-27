The best customer rated takeaways in Lincoln

With literally hundreds of restaurants offering takeaway in Lincoln, it can always be difficult to find the ideal place for a tasty meal delivered to your door during lockdown.

Pizza or burger? Chinese or Indian? McDonalds or KFC? These are the questions we all so often ask when pondering what to eat during an evening.

The Lincolnite has done the research for you, looking at food delivery services in the area to find out where customers enjoy ordering from the most in the city, based on reviews and ratings across Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Just Eat and Facebook.

Here are some of the top rated restaurants in Lincoln, in no particular order.

Cafe Shanti

Lincoln’s only vegan restaurant is in a league of its own on Uber Eats, as it is the only business in the city to have a maximum 5/5 rating from customers.

76 people have left a review on the Nepalese restaurant’s Uber Eats page, with perfect scores all round, and it also scored 4.5/5 from 321 Trip Advisor reviews.

As for hygiene, Cafe Shanti was last inspected on January 14, 2020, and scored a perfect five out of five for the third consecutive inspection.

Wagamama

Undeniably one of Lincoln’s most beloved eateries, Wagamama has proven to be a hit both for eat-in and takeaway since it arrived on Brayford Wharf North.

The restaurant, known for delicious Asian cuisine, has ranked as the co-leader for Deliveroo ratings, scoring 4.5/5 from over 500 customer reviews and their Katsu Chicken has been one of the most ordered items in the city.

As well as this, it has a solid 4/5 rating from 583 reviews on Trip Advisor, and three consecutive five star hygiene ratings.

Spielburger

Joining Wagamama on a near perfect Deliveroo score is Spielburger, from Everyman Cinema on Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter.

Spielburger has a total score of 4.5 from over 500 Deliveroo reviews thanks to its American style cuisine, even if the price is a bit steeper than other competitors.

It also has another 4.5 rating, this time from 50 Restaurant Near Me reviews, plus a five star hygiene rating from its debut inspection in October 2020.

Burton Road Chippy

A much hailed and respected fish and chip shop, Burton Road Chippy is widely recognised as one of the best chip shops in the whole country.

It was forced to close due to coronavirus in 2020 but reopened with a click and collect service at a new location on Burton Road, though it hasn’t affected their rating much – scoring 4.5/5 from almost 450 Trip Advisor reviews.

As well as this, it has another 4.5/5 on Deliveroo, this time from over 500 customer ratings, and a maximum 5/5 for hygiene from a November 2020 inspection.

Tatiana’s Cake

Labelling itself as a brunch restaurant, Tatiana’s Cake on Carholme Road offers a variety of breakfast and lunch meals at a great price.

Not only does it have a huge 5.5/6 rating on JustEat from 472 reviews, it also has 4.5/5 on Deliveroo from over 500 customer scores.

Despite trading under previous names for the last three hygiene inspections, one thing has remained constant, a maximum five star score.

Bistro Polonia

Eastern European restaurant Bistro Polonia has the best of both worlds, with fast food options complimenting special gourmet recipes on their menu.

On Just Eat, it has a 5.5/6 rating from a total of 369 reviews, and it scored 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor as well, clearly striking a chord with the majority of customers.

A hygiene inspection from July 2018 shows Bistro Polonia to score five stars, an increase from three stars from 2017.

Wildwood

The Italian restaurant that tells you to “look no further”, Wildwood has received rave reviews ever since it opened in Lincoln back in 2016.

It has an impressive 5.5/6 on Just Eat from 45 reviews, as well as a 4.4/5 on Deliveroo from over 500 ratings,

Wildwood has a perfect record in hygiene inspections, scoring five out of five both times it has been examined by health inspectors.

Ocean Palace Restaurant / China Garden

The place that appears to be Lincoln’s favourite Chinese restaurant, Ocean Palace on the High Street has stellar reviews across the board.

It recovered from a poor hygiene rating in January 2018 when called Man-Ho House, and has since scored five stars in November 2018.

Ocean Palace Restaurant also has 5/6 from 118 Just Eat reviews and 4.5/5 from 305 Deliveroo reviews.