University of Lincoln to deliver Royal Navy training
Training and courses start in April
The University of Lincoln will operate a new training programme with the Royal Navy to help teach people key expertise needed for the forces.
The university was announced as the academic partner of the Royal Navy’s training programme in a consortium led by Capita plc.
This will aim to offer modern, shore-based training to the navy and the Royal Marines, as well as providing a service with better qualified and experienced personnel.
Lincoln will support initial officer training from April 2021, delivering courses in maritime-related studies and social work, as well as accrediting modules in music.
It is hoped that this new scheme will increase efficiency in delivery, reduce redundant training aspects and minimise the amount of time lost from frontline work.
Former major general Julian Free CBE, deputy vice chancellor at the University of Lincoln, said: “Based in the bomber county of Lincolnshire, the university is proud to offer educational services to the military and we look forward to sharing our expertise working alongside the Royal Navy.
“We have been successfully delivering innovative work-based distanced learning programmes for a number of years, with curricula designed to fit around the busy schedule of Armed Forces personnel.
“Our experience with these programmes means we are well placed to deliver further specialist training to officers of the Royal Navy in a flexible way.”