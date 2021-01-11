Woman dies in Lincoln village home

Lincolnshire Police issued 367 COVID-19 enforcement fines, including those under local lockdowns, between March and December last year.

Eight fines were for breaches of face coverings regulations and another eight for international travel regulations.

The latest data from the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) was released on Friday, January 8 and shows that a total of 30,289 fines were issued by police forces across the country. The full data can be found here and covers March 27, 2020 and December 20.

Of the 367 fines handed out by Lincolnshire Police, 237 came under a category called No.1, No.2 local lockdowns, with a further two relating to local COVID-19 alert levels and 23 under ‘all tiers’.

Although it did not appear to be included in the data, a fine of £10,000 was issued to a Lincoln student after police broke up a party attended by up to 100 people.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We urge our residents to follow the government advice to stay at home and to only make essential journeys.

“Our approach, as it has been throughout the pandemic, is to engage, explain, encourage and enforce if necessary.

“We are very grateful to the people of Lincolnshire who have in the main acted responsibly.”

Possible breach of coronavirus restrictions can be reported to police here.

Humberside Police

Humberside Police issued a total of 169 fines.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said earlier this week: “Our Engage, Explain and Encourage approach has worked well throughout last year, with the majority of people abiding by the rules, and we have had to administer a relatively small number of fines in our area.

“However, we will use enforcement when we need to, and we will be issuing fines to anyone who is responsible for a flagrant breech of the rules.

“Our teams will be patrolling hot spot areas, actively engaging with those who are out and about, and will tackle anyone who is blatantly breaking the regulations or showing disregard for others’ health and safety.

“These officers continue to put themselves in harm’s way in order to keep others safe and we ask that people help us by sticking to the rules.”