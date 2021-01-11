Woman dies in Lincoln village home
At least three ambulances were at the scene
A woman in her 60s was found dead at a property in Washingborough on Sunday and police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
At least three ambulances, police and people dressed in white overalls were seen on Lee Avenue in Washingborough on Sunday, January 10.
Police said it was in response to the sudden death of a woman, which was reported to police at around 5pm.
Lincolnshire Police said: “This death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner.”