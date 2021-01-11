Tips raise over £10k for charity with Christmas makeover
Festive spirit for good causes
Two Grimsby tips that was decorated and transformed into a winter wonderland has raised over £10,500 for charity.
Recycling tips in Grimsby and Immingham were decorated by staff in December 2020, turning junk into quirky Christmas characters.
The decorations were mainly made out of old tyres, traffic cones and other bits and pieces found at the centre.
Visitors who saw the recycled festive creations donated generously to thank the staff for spreading some Christmas cheer during a difficult year.
One particular visitor even donated £500 by themselves just before Christmas, and all donations will be split between charities and local good causes.
These include Young Carers, Not Home Alone, Harbour Place and Nunny Farm.
As well as public donation, the team at the community recycling centre gave a large box of Christmas decorations, as well as £200, to Fairways Care Home in Grimsby.
CRC’s at Grimsby and Immingham remain open daily from 8am to 6pm and are both run by North East Lincolnshire Council’s waste management contractor Newlincs Development Ltd.
Cllr Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Staff at the site are working their socks off to cheer people up during the Christmas holiday.
“The site looks fantastic and is putting big smiles on visitors’ faces.
“I’m grateful to all visitors who generously donated money as a thank you for their efforts.
“To make more than £10,000 in just a month is a fantastic achievement and will make a big difference to people facing hard times.”