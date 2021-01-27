Work starts on 33 new affordable homes near Sleaford
Expected to take just over a year
Construction started this week on 33 new affordable homes in Heckington near Sleaford.
The houses will be built by Lindum Construction on land off Kyme Road, on behalf of North Kesteven District Council.
Work began on Monday, January 25 and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.
It will follow on from the construction of 22 homes on Welchman Way, also completed by Lindum, in 2016.
The new builds will be accessed via the same road as the previous project, with each house having its own garden space and private parking provision.
There will be eight one-bedroom flats, 16 three-bed houses and nine two-bed houses in the £4.7 million council funded project.