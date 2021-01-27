Work starts on 33 new affordable homes near Sleaford

The viewing platform looking out onto Brayford Pool will be brought back into use next month as work continues on the £25,000 project.

It’s expected to be completed by mid-February after it’s been blocked from use for almost five years due to being unsafe.

It’s in the same location where controversial plans for a second floating restaurant were rejected by the city council’s planning committee in 2016.

It was then overruled by the government’s planning Inspectorate 13 months later after a successful appeal by The Brayford Trust and Investors in Lincoln. However, as landlords, the city council rejected the plans.

As part of the discussions, the city council proposed a loan and annual grant of £25,000 for The Brayford Trust to carry out dredging and improvement works.

A further grant of around £25,000 has been allocated to the trust by the city council to construct a new viewing platform.

Gelder Group won the tender for the project and started work in the second week of January on the platform.

David Rossington of The Brayford Trust told The Lincolnite the main aspect of the project is making the area safe, as some of the foundations were coming away.

New boards will be put in and extra protection underneath to make them safe, ready for the platform being available for public access.

Once complete, the platform can also be used at events and for outdoor performances.

Mr Rossington, who has been involved with the trust for seven years, told The Lincolnite: “The trust is delighted to bring the viewing platform back into use.

“It was unused for a number of years for safety reasons and will come back again for the public. It will be there for the enjoyment of the Lincoln public as they walk along the Brayford.”