Work to start on £2m Gainsborough restoration project

Restoring pride in some of the town’s most visible buildings

Work will begin to restore the pride in some of Gainsborough’s most visible buildings from May as part of a £2 million restoration project.

The Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) aims to restore the “historic heart of Gainsborough” by improving the standard of repair and reinstating the original appearance of properties within the town centre conservation area.

Buildings on Lord Street and on the Market Place will be restored.

Lord Street was originally called Pottergate and it was destroyed by a fire in 1774.

It was rebuilt by the lord of the manor at the time and was renamed Lord Street.

Many of the older shops in the Market Place were originally grand 18th century townhouses.

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage Activity Co-ordinator, said: “We are getting ready to begin our incredible opportunity, to restore the very heart of Gainsborough Town centre.

“By restoring pride in some of the town’s most visible buildings on the Market Place and on Lord Street, we want to bring the town back to its former glory – full of character and prospering, with residents’ pride in their local town centre renewed.

“On top of beginning the work to restore the buildings this year, we are committed to planning a range of fun activities to promote and enjoy the journey the town is about to go on.”

A programme of events for 2021 has been released by the team working on the scheme, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and delivered by West Lindsey District Council.

2021 event programme

The following events will take place subject to government restrictions and guidelines:

Merrye Olde Market on Lord Street – April 13

A historic street market with 12 stalls, Georgian dancers, vikings and more. Each stall will feature people in costume and celebrate links to Gainsborough’s history.

Beginning of development on listed buildings – May

There will be Historic Heart Boards explaining the history of the buildings scheduled to be restored and how they are going to be improved and restored over the next few months and years.

The team at THI will also soon be organising training with shop workers in town centre stores to learn and promote the heritage of Gainsborough.

College students and volunteers will also assisted with the project.

Heritage trails – summer

Downloadable and printed leaflets containing trails to follow that take in the sights and attractions of Gainsborough town centre will be launched in the summer of 2021.

Big Draw Event – September

The THI team will hold their own free Big Draw Event. Working with a local artist, residents will have the opportunity to create art work in an outdoor space, contributing to a large, displayed piece of artwork.