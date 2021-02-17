204 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 204 new coronavirus cases and 10 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — up from 145 cases yesterday but down from 20 deaths on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 144 new cases in Lincolnshire, 32 in North Lincolnshire and 28 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, seven deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, including four at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 12,718 to 4,071,185, deaths rose by 738 to 118,933 and first dose jabs have almost hit 16 million.

In local news, three members of staff working at the rapid coronavirus test centre off Monks Road in Lincoln have tested positive for COVID-19, but the site remains open for the public to use.

Over two thirds of COVID-positive inpatients across United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) have been discharged since the pandemic started.

As of February 16, ULHT has seen a total of 2,754 COVID-positive inpatients across its hospitals since the start of the pandemic. 1,874 have been discharged, 748 have died and 132 are in other groups.

Grantham hospital has had no patients contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with health bosses calling it a “substantial achievement.”

They said since it began, no coronavirus-infected patients had been treated on the ‘green site’ or its surgical pathways, so important procedures could take place such as cancer treatment.

On Wednesday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen a slight increase in its infection rate from 121 per 100,000 people to 122.5.

Boston has seen a spike since Monday from 166.7 to 186.7 on Wednesday, taking the top spot with the highest infection rate in the county, followed by South Holland.

Boston is ranked within the top 100 highest rates in the UK – 68th.

West Lindsey and Lincoln City have also seen a spikes by around 20 per 100,000 each.

North East Lincolnshire has seen a small increase, North Kesteven has remained the same since Monday and the rest of the districts have seen a fall in their rates of infection.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last seven days up to February 17, according to the government dashboard:

In national news, healthy, young volunteers will be infected with coronavirus to test vaccines and treatments in the world’s first COVID-19 “human challenge” study, which will take place in the UK.

The study, which has received ethics approval, will start in the next few weeks and recruit 90 people aged 18-30. Every adult in the UK could receive both doses of a coronavirus vaccine by August or September “or maybe sooner if we need to”, the head of the country’s vaccine taskforce has told Sky News. Clive Dix, who runs the body which identifies and buys vaccines on behalf of the UK government, said he was sure there would not be any supply problems. Boris Johnson has said he will be focusing on data and not dates when it comes to the easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown. The prime minister said Professor Dame Angela McLean was “absolutely right” to tell a committee of MPs earlier that the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions should hinge upon “data, not dates”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, February 17 51,490 cases (up 204) 36,322 in Lincolnshire (up 144)

7,800 in North Lincolnshire (up 32)

7,368 in North East Lincolnshire (up 28) 2,027 deaths (up 10) 1,483 from Lincolnshire (up seven)

298 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

246 from North East Lincolnshire (up two) of which 1,193 hospital deaths (up six) 740 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

40 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

412 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one) 4,071,185 UK cases, 118,933 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.