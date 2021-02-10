218 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been 218 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday and 12 COVID-related deaths.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 150 new cases in Lincolnshire, 40 in North East Lincolnshire and 28 in North Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, 10 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported eight new local hospital deaths, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and five at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 13,013 to 3,985,161, deaths rose by 1,001 to 114,851 while COVID first jab numbers hit 13,058,298.

In other news, tributes have been paid to a Lincolnshire first responder volunteering for the charity LIVES who died of COVID-19. Jannine Tempest had been a community first responder in the Hykeham area, volunteering since 2015.

Some 86 coronavirus-related fines issued by Lincolnshire Police have been withdrawn after being scrutinised, almost 15% of the total. Also, most areas of Lincolnshire saw universal credit claims more than double last year. Across the UK, a new study of more than one million people by the Imperial College London has linked new symptoms including chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches as further signs of COVID-19 infection. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has also defended a 10-year jail sentence for those who lie about their travel at the UK border. He said the the danger from the variants and the difficulty caused made prison sentences “appropriate”. He also refused to “unnecessarily raise people’s hopes” that they may be be able to take holidays this year, either in Britain or abroad.

