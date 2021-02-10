Tributes to “much loved” first responder who died of COVID-19

A Lincolnshire first responder volunteering for the charity LIVES has died of COVID-19.

Jannine Tempest had been a member of the LIVES Community First Responders in the Hykeham area, volunteering since 2015.

She worked with many patients during her time as a first responder, but passed away on Monday, February 8, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jannine was the coordinator in the Hykeham area, and has been described as a “much loved and valued” member of the team.

In a statement posted to social media, a LIVES spokesperson said: “Jannine was a wonderful example of the difference that one individual can make, touching so many people both within LIVES and the patients that she saw.

“Our thoughts and condolences, and on behalf of the communities we serve, are sent to Jannine’s family as we mourn the loss of a LIVES responder who did so much good in her lifetime.

“Her support of the charity and the support she gave her district will be truly missed.”

LIVES were made aware of Jannine’s passing from her family, including her husband Phil, 49, and two children, George, 19, and Joseph, 18.

The family enjoyed a magical time together in 2017, when the RAF Disabled Holiday Trust allowed for them to go to Disneyland Paris.

This is due to Phil’s connection with the Royal Air Force, as a sergeant, and their son George suffering with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism and learning difficulties.