910 new COVID cases and 45 deaths this week in Lincolnshire as numbers continue to fall

There have been 910 new coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire this week and 45 COVID-related deaths as numbers fell week on week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 157 new cases in Lincolnshire, and 19 in North East Lincolnshire and 29 in North Lincolnshire.

On Friday, four deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported four new local hospital deaths, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service.

It means there have been 22 deaths in hospital this week.

The figures are a dramatic drop on last week, which saw 1,204 cases and 64 deaths, with 31 taking place in hospital.

On Friday, national cases increased by 15,144 to 4,013,799, deaths rose by 758 to 116,287 while COVID first jab numbers hit 14,012,224.

In other news, fire and rescue stations across Lincolnshire could be used as COVID-19 testing sites for public sector workers as local health bosses look to expand asymptomatic screening across the county.

The R number for the UK has fallen below 1 for the first time since July, according to national reports, reaching levels of 0.7-0.9.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the levels of the virus in all four nations of the UK are going down with, on average, every 10 people infecting it passing on to between seven to nine more.

The data suggests one in 80 people in England has the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline the next plans for easing restrictions on February 22.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, February 12 50,670 cases (up 205) 35,670 in Lincolnshire (up 157)

7,684 in North Lincolnshire (up 29)

7,241 in North East Lincolnshire (up 19) 1,986 deaths (up four) 1,451 from Lincolnshire (up four)

293 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

242 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,168 hospital deaths (up four) 723 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

38 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

406 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) 3,998,655 UK cases, 114,851 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.