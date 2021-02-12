A1 closed northbound after lorries crash
Delays in the area
The A52 is closed at the A1 northbound just outside Barrowby near Grantham after a crash involving two lorries and one other vehicle on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on the A52 at Barrowby and was reported to police at 12.52pm on February 12. Recovery work was still ongoing on the vehicles as of 3.30pm.
One of the lorries also had an oil spillage, according to AA Traffic.
Lincolnshire Police said: “The emergency services attended and the A1/A52 southbound was closed shortly after 1pm.
“The driver of the HGV lorry has sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed.”