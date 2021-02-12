Lincolnshire county council’s future budget planning “difficult” despite funding boost

Councils have been given a little extra

Lincolnshire County Council‘s leader says budgeting for the future will be “difficult” despite additional funding from central government.

Communities secretary and Newark MP Robert Jenrick announced a £2.3bn increase on the money government was giving to local authorities this year in a bid to tackle issues caused by the pandemic, a total of £51.3bn.

LCC has received £112 million of the cash but Martin Hill, despite welcoming the additional cash, said longer term solutions to the one-year settlement were needed, particularly fairer funding.

“The pandemic has underlined the vital role played by local councils in supporting our communities. It’s only right that the government recognises this and provides the funding we need to deliver the services our residents rely on,” he said.

Alongside the settlement the council will be able to keep around £20 million it receives from local business rates, alongside several smaller sums of grant money including a £7 million rural services delivery grant and ring-fenced cash including around £112 million more for adult and children’s social care, plus public health.

Mr Jenrick said it would give councils the resources they need to continue to deliver services, support communities during the pandemic and protect residents from “excessive” tax increases.

He added it would also “play a crucial role” in recovery efforts.