Body of missing Lincoln man found on river bank

There have been 217 new coronavirus cases and four COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday — compared to 204 cases and 10 deaths last Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 157 new cases in Lincolnshire, 38 in North East Lincolnshire and 22 in North Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, three deaths were registered in Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported two new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 9,938 to 4,144,577, deaths rose by 442 to 121,747 and first dose jabs surpassed 18 million.

In local news, all four Lincoln and Boston COVID-19 rapid testing sites will remain open until at least the end of March in a bid to test, trace and combat the spread of coronavirus in the county.

In Lincoln, these include the Sincil Bank and St Swithin’s centres, and in Boston the Peter Paine Performance Centre and Tollfield Campus Haven High, but these Boston sites will be relocated.

By March 2, the new sites in Boston will be the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road and St Nicholas Community Centre, Skirbeck Road.

Students at the University of Lincoln will be advised to return to campus a week early for coronavirus testing ahead of some face-to-face teaching resuming next month.

From March 8, face-to-face learning can resume for University of Lincoln students doing practical or practice-based subjects and need specialist equipment and facilities. Universities were told not to ask students to return if their course can reasonably be continued online.

Lincolnshire councillors are “pleased” with the government’s plan to get children back in classrooms from March 8, but said the pandemic had a major impact on pupils’ learning.

The roadmap out of lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday where all secondary school pupils will have to take two rapid lateral flow tests a week once back, but primary school children will not need to do so.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen a fall in infection rates since Monday, mirroring a decrease nationally.

South Holland has overtaken Boston with the highest county infection rate of 183.1 per 100,000 people.

Five of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a rise in infection rates since Monday, with North East Lincolnshire jumping to fourth place.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last seven days up to February 24, according to the government dashboard:

Nationally, an apparent fall in the number of Britons being vaccinated against COVID-19 each day is down to “supply fluctuations”, England’s deputy chief medical officer told Sky News. Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it “will take a few months” before vaccine manufacturers are able to produce doses in a “steady routine”, adding that “global supply restraints” have also hampered the UK’s vaccine rollout. In world news, Ghana has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative. The World Health Organization (WHO) programme aims to ensure that vaccines are shared fairly among all nations. Covax is aiming to deliver about two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of the year.