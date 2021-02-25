Body of missing Lincoln man found on river bank
Rest in peace Andrew
The body of a missing man has been found on the bank of the river at Waterside South in Lincoln, but his death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Andrew Arden, 44, was reported missing on January 27. He was last seen on Monks Road in Lincoln on January 28 and police launched an appeal to try and help find him.
A body was found on Wednesday, February 24. Although formal identification is yet to take place, Lincolnshire Police said they believe it is Andrew’s body and his next of kin have been informed.
Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“We are grateful to all who shared our previous appeals to to try and find him.”