Plans for 237 new homes approved in Louth
Controversial build gets the go ahead
Plans for 237 new homes on the land off Brackenborough Road in Louth have been approved by East Lindsey councillors.
The plans were originally submitted at the end of 2019 to build 250 homes in the area, but this has since been reduced to 237.
Permission was granted in East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning for the build to be situated alongside the north-eastern edge of the developed part of Louth, measuring 9.7 hectares in size.
Applicants Gleeson Regeneration Ltd & Metacre Ltd will build a mix of two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached homes of a variety of designs and all of two-storey height – 25% being affordable housing.
The development will include garages, attenuation ponds, open space, a children’s play area, a pumping station and a sub station.
171 homes were originally approved for the area in December 2018. Previously, 500 homes were proposed in 2016 and 480 homes were refused in January 2018 on the site.
Louth Town Council objected to the proposed 237 new homes, arguing numbers should stay at 171, or it would result in loss of privacy.
Public objections to the development included a lack of residential amenities, loss of wildlife, traffic issues, loss of light and overlooking.
Nine councillors voted in favour of proposals, with one voting against and one abstaining.