Central Lincoln Post Office opens at the Stonebow Centre
There’s a convenience store inside too
The Post Office in Lincoln city centre has relocated to the Stonebow Centre and officially opened on Friday.
The Post Office moved to Unit 7 of the Stonebow Centre on Silver Street on Friday, February 26 after relocating from Sincil Street.
Lincolnshire Co-op had operated the branch on Sincil Street until its closure on Tuesday, but the change of location has allowed for new management to take over in the form of Ash Singh, group director of VPS Group.
The company has also opened a High Street convenience store inside the new Post Office.
It is the 11th High Street convenience store and Post Office to be operated by VPS Group, including a branch in Spalding.
New opening hours of 9am to 5.30pm six days a week (closed on Sundays) will come with the change in management, offering longer Saturday hours than the previous store.
Hayley Brown, Post Office provision manager, said: “We are delighted to have been able to move Lincoln’s city centre Post Office to a new location and with an experienced Postmaster. This safeguards Post Office services for the community.”
The Post Office moved from Sincil Street as part of wider plans for the Cornhill Quarter development.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Co-op said: “The City Square Centre has been earmarked for development for several years and we have been exploring options for the Post Office for some time.
“We’re pleased to have worked with Post Office Ltd and VPS Group to secure a new location and operator for this service and we’d like to thank the team for all their hard work over the years.
“As part of the Cornhill Quarter, we plan to apply for planning permission to replace the centre with a new building in keeping with the rest of the scheme. This will provide a further range of amenities in the area.”