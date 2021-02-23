No Post Office in Lincoln city centre for three days
It will move to the Stonebow Centre on Friday
The Post Office on Sincil Street in Lincoln has now closed, leaving the city centre with no branch until the new one opens on Friday.
The City Square Centre store closed on Tuesday at 1pm as the building is currently being redeveloped as part of the Cornhill Quarter scheme.
The Post Office will now move into Unit 7 at The Stonebow Centre on Silver Street on Friday, February 26.
During this time, as there’s no Post Office in the city centre itself, people are being advised to make use of the alternative branches, including ones on Monks Road and the Bailgate.
Work is well underway to make the Silver Street Post Office ready for trading on Friday, with the opening time set to 1pm.
The Post Office said: “Our priority is to safeguard services to the local community in the longer term and the relocation of Sincil Street Post Office will enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community.
“Whilst the decision has already been made to move the branch, we are still looking for views on access and the service offered at the new location.”