Concern grows as Lincoln man missing for 10th day

Police remain concerned for the welfare for a 44-year-old Lincoln man who is now missing for a 10th day.

Andrew Arden has been missing since Wednesday, January 27 and police believe he is still in the Lincoln area.

Andrew has links to the Monks Road and Hartsholme areas. Police said Andrew may have been seen on Monks Road in Lincoln on Thursday, January 28.

He was last seen wearing track suit bottoms, a red hooded top, red trainers and a grey/green jacket.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their support in circulating this appeal and urge you to continue to share on social media and report any sightings or information that could help us find him.”

Anyone with information regarding Andrew’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting reference 303 of January 27.