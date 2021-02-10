Couple who ran Lincoln brothels gets another slap on the wrist

A married couple who ran a prostitution ring from two locations in Lincoln were told they cannot restart the operation after the court imposed slavery and trafficking risk orders.

Philip Godfrey, 47 and his wife Lam Lai Man, 52, brought in Chinese women to work out of properties on the Carlton Estate in Lincoln and in North Hykeham, who would see up to 12 customers for sex each day.

Godfrey and Lam began the enterprise by renting a flat in the north of Lincoln, in March 2017. Notes were later found indicating that the couple were possibly looking to rent further properties elsewhere in the region.

Lincoln Crown Court previously heard that the couple swapped the women over on a weekly basis with a man installed as a “nanny” to look after the prostitutes who worked from the flat at Palatine House off Olsen Rise.

A second rented flat at Moor Lane, North Hykeham was also used. The properties were rented using false identities, with payments made in cash or by pre-paid credit cards.

After a three-year delay in the case being heard in court, the couple were each given an 18 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a three month electronically monitored night-time curfew.

The couple, who live in Bingham in Nottinghamshire, appeared before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday, February 8. They were given the slavery and trafficking risk orders secured by Lincolnshire Police, which will last for five years.

The order is the first of its kind obtained by the force and any breach of it would be a criminal offence. Nottinghamshire Police will serve the order and enforce it going forward.

DC Michael Simpson, from the serious and organised crime unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “The orders given by the courts against this couple will mean that they cannot restart this operation again in the future.

“This type of crime is enabled by technology which allows people to hide their identity whilst exploiting vulnerable people for profit.

“Lincolnshire Police will continue to pursue anyone exploiting vulnerable people.”