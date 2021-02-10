Man jailed for downloading child abuse imagery and extreme porn

He had thousands of photos and hundreds of videos

A man who downloaded thousands of indecent images of children has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Corey-Lea Dixon, 26, was told by Judge John Pini QC that by looking at the images he provided a market for others to produce them.

The judge told Dixon: “It is plain that if you are looking at images of children being sexually abused then those children have actually been abused.

“That is the seriousness of the offence. You provide the market for those who produce these images.”

Corey-Lea Dixon, of Tamar Court, Grantham, admitted three offences of making an indecent images of a child and further charges of possession of a prohibited image and possession of extreme pornography.

He was jailed for 12 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. He was also given a 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Noel Philo, prosecuting, said police identified Dixon as an offender after receiving “reliable intelligence”.

“Police tried to get in touch with him and eventually arrested him at his work place.

“He admitted making images but there is no suggestion that he produced any. It is quite clear that he was willing to circulate the images he had, but he has not been charged with distribution.”

Mr Philo said that 8,623 illegal images were found on two mobile phones that were taken from Dixon. They included 2,409 classified as being in the most serious category with over 350 being videos.

“The number of videos is an aggravating feature of the case. There were very young girls involved some of whom were well under the age of seven-years-old.”

David Stanton, in mitigation, said Dixon had no previous convictions and urged that he should not be sent straight to prison.

He said Dixon will lose his job as a result of his conviction and is planning to move away from the area.