COVID infection rate increases in Lincolnshire “aren’t too concerning” for health bosses

Small COVID infection increases in four districts across Lincolnshire “aren’t too concerning” for local health bosses so far, as they are looking at the bigger picture.

Infection rate numbers have increased in the districts of South Holland, Boston, West Lindsey and East Lindsey — with the unitary authority of North Lincolnshire also seeing a rise.

Andy Fox, Consultant in Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire on Tuesday: “It’s the trend over time that we’re worried about, and as long as it looks like it’s heading down, the ups and downs along the way aren’t too concerning.”

“Numbers are getting nice and small, and the smaller the numbers get, the more liable to fluctuations they are.”

When there are small local outbreaks, “suddenly, it looks like [infection rates have] gone up quite a bit.”

A number of districts in Lincolnshire have seen a fluctuation in infection rates, but an overall decline over time.

For example, North Kesteven had an infection rate of 183 per 100,000 of the population on January 27 and as of Tuesday, it had an infection rate of 194.2 — an increase.

However, between that time, its infection rate lowered to 177.9, then peaked at 196.7, showing a fluctuation.

North East Lincolnshire has seen more of a steady fall in infection rates over the last week and remains the lowest authority in Greater Lincolnshire and 10th lowest nationally.

Recent reports showed East Lindsey was one of only a few areas of the UK to increase its infection rate. However, Mr Fox told The Lincolnite said there were no major concerns.