COVID patient numbers at Lincolnshire hospitals dropped by a third
A gradually improving situation
There are currently 170 patients with coronavirus being treated at hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire, a drop of over 30% in three weeks.
There had already been a reduction of over 20% last month when the number of patients – 324 – on January 6 had fallen to 250 by January 26. This figure has since fallen by around a third (32%).
There has been a slight increase for United Lincolnshire NHS Trust (ULHT) and the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, but the overall picture in Greater Lincolnshire is looking more positive.
ULHT said that according to its latest data as of Monday, February 15, it had 95 COVID positive patients compared to 90 the week before.
As of Tuesday morning, the Northern Lincolnshire Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) has 58 inpatients with coronavirus. 33 are at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby and 25 at Scunthorpe General Hospital.
This is a decrease of 13 from last week when there were 41 at Grimsby, 29 at Scunthorpe and one COVID positive patient in Goole.
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has seven COVID-19 positive inpatients across its community hospital sites. This is a reduction from the 11 patients at the trust’s sites on February 9.
The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust currently has 10 COVID-19 positive patients as of February 15. This is an increase after having just one positive patient on February 9.