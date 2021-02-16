Royal International Air Tattoo cancelled by COVID again
Cancelled show means no Red Arrows
The Royal International Air Tattoo, one of the largest air shows in the world, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The event, at which the Red Arrows are a key feature, was due to take place at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire between July 16-18.
Aircraft from other 30 different countries usually flock to the show, including the Red Arrows, at the UK’s biggest military aviation event.
It was scheduled to be the 50th anniversary of the Royal International Air Tattoo (RAIT), but has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic for the second year running.
It attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year, but organisers have said that uncertainty around the COVID-19 situation in Britain left them with no other choice but to call a halt to plans.
In a statement, a spokesperson for RAIT said: “It is with great regret that the Directors of RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises have taken the difficult decision to cancel this summer’s Royal International Air Tattoo.
“The board concluded that owing to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 during the crucial build up to, and delivery of, the world’s greatest airshow, there were simply too many risks associated with pressing ahead.
“Whilst we understand that this decision will be met with disappointment by our many supporters, we know they recognise the responsibility we have, to all our stakeholders, to stage a safe and successful event.”
Existing ticket holders, much like last year, will be given the option to roll tickets over and make them eligible for next year’s show, or they can claim a refund.
Anyone who had a ticket will be contacted before February 26 via email with full instructions.