Delays on Newark Road after Lincoln crash
A large emergency services presence attended
Newark Road in Lincoln was closed after a crash believed to have involved a car and a van on Thursday morning.
Several police cars, two ambulances and a fire engine attended the scene near The Forum shopping centre in North Hykeham.
Lincolnshire Police said both drivers, a man and a woman, were both taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
There is slow traffic due to the crash which was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 7.26am.
The road was closed from around 8.40am to allow for recovery of the vehicles.