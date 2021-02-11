A month’s worth of grit used in one week on Lincolnshire’s roads

Lincolnshire’s roads have had over 3,000 tonnes of grit salt spread across them in the last week, to try and combat the snowy conditions.

Freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall across the county has made road conditions increasingly challenging across Lincolnshire.

The gritting crews in the county have been busy at work to try and tackle the issues, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

Over 3,000 tonnes of salt has been spread by grit vans in Lincolnshire since the snow and ice arrived on the weekend of February 6.

This figure is the amount the council would expect to use over the course of three or four weeks, but demand has been much larger as a result of the weather turning more extreme.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager at LCC, said: “Even where roads are gritted, drivers should take extra care and drive to the conditions.

“Treated roads can still be icy as grit takes time and traffic to work most effectively.

“Looking ahead, we’ve got a couple more cold nights in store, but then increasing temperatures and milder weather which will hopefully lead to easier driving conditions.”