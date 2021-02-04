Job cuts planned at Siemens in Lincoln

Some work will be moved to India

Siemens Energy in Lincoln began consulting on proposed staff cuts within the division, with the jobs outsourced to India.

There are expected to be “a small number” of job cuts at the Ruston Works facility in Lincoln, but the firm has not disclosed the exact figure.

It would happen over a number of years and may also include voluntary redundancy, as well as some that leave the business naturally due to retirement.

Some of the non-core work at Siemens Energy in Lincoln will be moved to Naroda in India.

However, the core gas turbine manufacturing done by the firm will continue at the Ruston Works facility in Lincoln.

Meanwhile, Siemens Energy announced earlier this week that it was looking to reduce its global workforce by 7,800 staff in its gas and power segment.

This breaks down as 3,000 staff in Germany, 1,700 in the United States and 3,100 in other locations around the world. Around a quarter of the global reductions will be made in management, administration and sales.

It hopes to cut costs by a minimum of €300 million. These reductions are planned by the end of 2025 financial year, with a large part to be implemented by the end of the 2023 financial year.

Christian Burch, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy AG, said: “The energy market is significantly changing which offers us opportunities but at the same time presents us with great challenges.

“With this program we want to regain our competitiveness and financial strength to shape the energy world of tomorrow.

“We are fully aware that this is a challenging program for our employees. Hence, we will undertake these measures in the most socially responsible way possible.”