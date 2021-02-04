Nearly 130,000 Lincolnshire people now had a COVID vaccine
Nearly 93% of over 80s have had first dose
The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 130,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 127,606 jabs between December 8 and January 31 – up by 40,206 on last week.
The data doesn’t include the new vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground opened on Tuesday, which aims to do over 1,000 doses a day.
The Showground centre is the second largest in the county, with the one at Princess Arena Sports Centre in Boston able to handle over 1,500 vaccines per day.
The figures show show 81,663 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,321 have been given their second.
Some 43,035 people aged over 80 have received their first dose, with a further 1,587 receiving a second jab.
This means that 92.5% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.
As previously reported, most over 65s at 202 Lincolnshire care homes have had or been offered the vaccine.
North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 295,369 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton