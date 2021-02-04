Nearly 130,000 Lincolnshire people now had a COVID vaccine

Nearly 93% of over 80s have had first dose

The latest NHS England figures show that nearly 130,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincolnshire.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 127,606 jabs between December 8 and January 31 – up by 40,206 on last week.

The data doesn’t include the new vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground opened on Tuesday, which aims to do over 1,000 doses a day.

The Showground centre is the second largest in the county, with the one at Princess Arena Sports Centre in Boston able to handle over 1,500 vaccines per day.

The figures show show 81,663 people under the age of 80 have received their first vaccination and another 1,321 have been given their second.

Some 43,035 people aged over 80 have received their first dose, with a further 1,587 receiving a second jab.

This means that 92.5% of all over 80s in the county have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine.

As previously reported, most over 65s at 202 Lincolnshire care homes have had or been offered the vaccine.

North and North East Lincolnshire are included in the Humber, Coast and Vale figures. In total in that area there have been 295,369 vaccines given, but more local detail is unavailable.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton