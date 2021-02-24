Lincoln and Boston COVID rapid testing sites to stay open until end of March

All four Lincoln and Boston COVID-19 rapid testing sites will remain open until at least the end of March in a bid to test, trace and combat the spread of coronavirus in the county.

In Lincoln, these include the Sincil Bank and St Swithin’s centres, and in Boston the Peter Paine Performance Centre and Tollfield Campus Haven High, but these Boston sites will be relocated.

By March 2, the new sites in Boston will be the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road and St Nicholas Community Centre, Skirbeck Road.

The Boston sites will be relocated in a phased approach. From February 26 to February 27, only the Tollfield Campus Haven High site will be open.

From Sunday, 28 February to Monday, March 1, the Fenside Community Centre will be the only site open, but by March 2, the St Nicholas Community Centre will join.

Testing is available for people without symptoms at all sites in Lincoln and Boston.

The sites are open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm and no appointment is needed.

More than 7,500 people have been tested so far at the Lincoln sites using a rapid lateral flow test that gives you your result within an hour, with staff being tested twice a week.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), you should book a test via the government testing website or call 119.

Anyone displaying symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek a coronavirus test.