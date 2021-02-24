Jonathan Van Tam wants a Boston United tattoo
The question popped up in a TV interview
England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam is considering getting a tattoo in tribute to his favourite football club Boston United.
The Boston-born professor rose to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic and was named as The Lincolnite’s Person of the Year for 2020.
During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Professor Van Tam talked about whether the current vaccines are fully effective against all variants, the impact of unlocking schools, and other topics including tattoos.
When host Piers Morgan asked Professor Van Tam if he’d ever consider getting inked, he said: “When the moment is right, when all this pressure is finished and maybe I’m in a quieter phase of my career, I will have a little left deltoid BUFC.”
Many also noticed that he was displaying a Boston United programme on his bookshelf during his television appearance from his Lincolnshire home. He has also been seen wearing a club tie during televised government briefings.
There is also currently a Facebook group asking people to vote for Boston United to name a stand after the professor.
Questions were submitted to Professor Van Tam using the hashtag #AskJVT – see a range of his answers below:
