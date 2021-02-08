Lincoln man’s fundraiser after death of premature baby boy

Raising money to help the hospital that treated his son

A Lincoln man is hoping to raise £1,000 worth of equipment for Nottingham City Hospital after the tragic death of his baby son less than a week after his birth.

Jordan Harman, 27, and his wife Laura, 30, have a daughter called Maggie who turns three next month. They then welcomed their son Sebastion George Harman into the world on April 25 last year.

He was born at 24 weeks gestation at Lincoln County Hospital at the tiny weight of 775 grams. He was immediately rushed to Nottingham City Hospital where they have a specialist baby intensive care unit to look after small newborns of his size.

They spent four days in hospital as a family and Jordan said they “watched numerous medical staff work tirelessly to keep Seb alive”.

Sebastion sadly lost his battle to neonatal death due to premature birth on April 29 last year. A neonatal death is when a baby dies during the first 28 days of life.

Jordan said infant/baby loss affects one in four families and he wants to raise more awareness about the issue to help others.

Jordan and Laura told The Lincolnite: “When your child dies, you still feel desperate to parent them in any way you can.

“By fundraising for charity, this is how we are honouring our son. Charities such as Sands and Tommy’s are very special to us thanks to the support they gave us as a bereaved family and also the research they do into the prevention of baby loss.

“If we could save even one more family from going through this indescribable pain, then we will be successful.”

In Seb’s name and honour his father Jordan, who is originally from New Zealand, wants to fundraise for the specialist ward in Nottingham to help donate the specialist equipment they need.

He will be taking part in many events while carrying a white casket, the size Seb was laid to rest in – make a donation to the fundraiser here.

The first challenge will see Jordan running four miles every four hours for 48 hours with a total distance of 48 miles.

He will do the challenge between March 5 to 7 with a 5kg weighted casket on his back.

Every donation made physically will be added to the casket, slowly making it heavier as Jordan continues through various challenges.

Among the other challenges Jordan hopes to complete in his son’s memory are the three peaks in September, but this will depend on coronavirus restrictions at the time.

Jordan will be documenting his fundraising ventures via @thewhitecasket on Instagram here.