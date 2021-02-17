Lincoln’s first Taco Bell will be a drive-thru
One of two coming up
Lincoln’s first Taco Bell is up for approval by City of Lincoln Council next week.
Taylor Lindsey plan to turn the former Pizza Hut on Nettleham Road into a drive-thru version of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain will go before planning councillors on Wednesday, and it is recommended for approval.
The shared car park with KFC would see some “minor reconfiguration” according to the plans.
It will open daily between 11am to 11pm and in a planning statement Taco Bell said the unit will lead to to the creation of 25 full-time and 30 part-time jobs opportunities.
Development Director Dan Race previously said works were hoped to begin in early spring 2021, with a view to opening the new restaurant in summer 2021.
In a report to councillors, officers said: “The design of the development is acceptable, complementing the architectural style of the local surroundings.
“It is not considered that the amenities of neighbouring residential properties or neighbouring uses would be unduly harmed by the proposal.
“The proposed drive-thru restaurant will contribute to the existing mix of uses found within the wider district centre and will also generate additional footfall and opportunity for custom for the existing businesses which operate in the immediately adjacent units.”
A second application by Raja Adil of Lionacre Properties (SC) Limited to convert Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway on lower High Street into a Taco Bell is still pending consideration.
A Design & Access Statement from Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Ltd on behalf of Taco Time Ltd says there are also plans to change the use of the upper floors at 412 High Street from a residential flat into a restaurant and takeaway.