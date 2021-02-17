Meet the 2020/21 Miss Lincolnshire contestants

The new Miss Lincolnshire will be crowned this weekend with nine women in the running for the title to become the county’s entry to Miss England.

Former DJ Phil Green, who hosted the 1981 final at the Lincolnshire Showground, is organising this year’s contest, which will be held via Zoom at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 20. The heat finals were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nine finalists (read their bios below) have each submitted home made videos of themselves talking to camera and doing a catwalk, all filmed on their mobile phones.

The contestants have also been campaigning for votes on social media, which has been running on the Miss England App and raised funds for charity.

The winner will be announced on social media on Saturday and will receive a special delivery of Flowers By Simone of Lincoln, the winning tiara and Miss Lincolnshire sash.

The winner will also qualify for the Miss England Finals later in the year, leading onto Miss World.

The judges include the current Miss Lincolnshire Ella Grace Bailey, Nicola Willoughby Miss UK 1999, and the reigning Miss England NHS Doctor Bhasha Mukherjee, who started work at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston within hours of winning the Miss England title in 2019.

Angie Beasley from Grimsby, the winner of Miss Lincolnshire Home & Leisure in 1981, is now director of Miss England and also one of the judges.

Organiser Phil said: “We were hoping to hold the final as a glamorous live event in Lincoln but due to the coronavirus pandemic the whole thing was postponed twice. But the show must go on.”

Former winner Nicola, a Health Care Assistant dealing with coronavirus and post COVID patients and respiratory related illnesses in Lincolnshire, said: “I am looking forward to judging, I can now see from the other side of the competition. I want to put the girls at ease and tell them to enjoy it!

“It’s definitely changed since I entered, the values are the same Beauty With A Purpose, but it’s certainly more in keeping with the times. The modelling and pageant world is very competitive, it’s about finding your own and owning it.”

Meet the 2020/21 Miss Lincolnshire finalists

Gabby Murphy – Lincoln

The 23-year-old from Lincoln works in a specialist college for teenagers and young adults aged 15-21 with special needs and mental health problems.

She has lived abroad as an AuPair twice in Spain and Italy, teaching English to children and sharing cultural experiences with the families she was living with. She eventually wants to be fluent in Spanish and Italian.

Katatzyna Chlipala

The 23-year-old from Spalding is a Reablement Care Administrator.

She is passionate about modelling and describes herself as a “very friendly, motivated and a very positive individual”.

Katelyn Kinnaird – Grimsby

The 19-year-old from Grimsby works for Betfred and is raising money from entering the competition for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Katelyn’s nana died recently of the disease and she intends to raise money for the charity by also doing a 5k run.

Kazzia F from Gainsborough

The 17-year-old from Gainsborough is a golfer and plays with a 2.9 handicap.

As well as being Lincolnshire junior girl and ladies club champion, Kazzia will be going to America on a golf scholarship in August at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

Kim Welberry – Gainsborough

The 26-year-old from Gainsborough works as a charity tin co-ordinator.

Kim is also a keen tractor enthusiast.

Laura Baker – Sleaford

The 22-year-old has a BA(Honours) degree in education and currently specialises in early years working in a nursery.

Alongside this, Laura collaborates with a variety of brands on Instagram and has also had some experience working in the modelling industry and working on shoots.

Megan Sharrock – Sleaford

The 21-year-old from Sleaford works as a Butlin’s Redcoat and also loves looking after dogs.

Megan loves going to watch musicals in London and once performed on stage with Dick and Dom, and Stephen Mulhern.

Mia Rothwell – Boston

The 20-year-old from Boston is a university student and model, who likes to raise awareness of dementia as well as fundraising for research.

Mia’s fun fact is that she was once hit by a pike while in the sea.

Rebecca Jay Fearn – Skegness

The 23-year-old from Skegness works at Butlin’s.

Rebecca’s fun fact is that she once jumped out of a plane at 15,000 feet.

