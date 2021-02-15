Lincolnshire man wants council to fix pothole-riddled road near county border

A local man is calling on the council — any council — to sort out a pothole-riddled road on the Lincolnshire-Nottinghamshire border that has been causing problems for over five years.

Domestic cleaner Dave, who is based near Gainsborough and wished to keep his surname anonymous, recently complained about Drisney Nook Lane via the FixMyStreet.

Dave said the road, which is just after the Worksop turning coming out of Saxilby, is “the worst road in Lincolnshire”.

In response to his report, Dave was initially told by Nottinghamshire County Council that it would fall under Lincolnshire. However, Lincolnshire County Council said this road comes under Nottinghamshire.

There was more confusion when Nottinghamshire County Council told Dave that the highways team has inspected the road and required repairs have been ordered.

This was then contradicted in an email he received from the council, which said “we will inspect the problem and schedule a safety repair if required”, indicating it had not yet been looked at.

Gary Wood, Head of Highways and Transport at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We are aware of potholes on Drisney Nook Lane and works have been ordered on this stretch of road.

“Our top priority is to keep the highways safe for all road users, so where potholes are found and meet our criteria for repair, our team will undertake a safety repair within 24 hours for the most urgent defects.

“Heavy rainfall and freezing temperatures over the past couple of months have caused a number of potholes and they can appear very quickly in these conditions.

“Reporting a pothole to us is simple and can be done online through our website or through the county council’s MyNotts App.”

Dave told The Lincolnite: “I’ve seen better farm and off road tracks. There are too many potholes to count and the majority of them are over 10 inches. The problem has been getting worse.

“I travel across Lincolnshire a lot and have never come across a road like this before anywhere. It needs ripping up and redoing. There is no point in a repair as it will break again, it needs rebuilding.”