Man jailed for harassing fearful neighbours likely to be freed soon

He also spat at a prison officer while in custody

A man who terrified his neighbours with his behaviour has been jailed for 18 months, but he is likely to be released immediately because he already spent enough time in custody.

Mark Elsworth targeted the mother and daughter who lived in the same block of flats as himself in William Way, Skegness, Lincoln Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

Victoria Rose, prosecuting, said that Elsworth left nails and glass on the neighbour’s doorstep.

“There was a further incident where he banged on her front door and tried to throw water through the letter box. Then he repeatedly rang the doorbell and shouted words such as ‘scumbag’.

“On April 6, 2020 he was seen talking to himself. He banged on the door and was shouting abuse directed at the daughter.”

Miss Rose said the harassment culminated in events five days later when Elsworth repeatedly banged on his neighbour’s door demanding to be let in.

Later in the day he hammered on the front door and kicked it and in a third incident again banged on the front door, kicked it and shouted abuse. On that occasion he also shouted abuse at a passer-by who witnessed what was happening.

Elsworth was involved in a separate incident with the daughter of another female resident threatening her saying “If I ever see you again, I’ll torch your car” and “if you ever come again, I’ll rip your head off”.

Miss Rose said all of the victims were left in extreme fear by what Elsworth did.

The court was told that Elsworth had 23 previous convictions for a total of 86 offences.

Elsworth, 54, of William Way, Skegness, admitted two offences of putting a person in fear of violence and a further matter of affray.

He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker after spitting on a prison officer during an incident when he was remanded in custody at Lincoln Prison.

Elsworth was jailed for 18 months but is likely to be released immediately because of the length of time he has been remanded in custody.

He was also given a seven-year restraining order banning him from attending two addresses in William Way and from contacting three female victims.

Bob Elias, in mitigation, said that Elsworth has mental health problems and while on remand was transferred from prison to a psychiatric unit because of his condition.

He added: “The defendant understands that on his release a regime will be in place that will ensure that he takes his medication.”