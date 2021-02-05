Mobility scooter worth £1k stolen from terminal cancer patient

It also has a lot of sentimental value for Derek

A terminally ill cancer patient in Newark was the victim of a theft after his mobility scooter worth over £1,000 was stolen.

Derek Trigg, 70, discovered his Ambassador scooter had been taken from the Fenton Close area of Newark at around 11.40pm on Monday, January 25.

The former merchant navy seaman, who lost his wife Tina to an illness last year, had bought the black and grey scooter brand new in 2014 at a cost of £1,095.

This was at a time when his long period of ill health began to affect his legs and spine.

Derek was first alerted to the theft by someone living nearby who noticed his scooter wasn’t where it should be.

On the day of the incident, Derek’s neighbour had seen two men lift a scooter onto the back of a red hatchback.

Derek, who lives alone, said: “Purchasing the scooter completely changed my life. When my wife was alive, we used to go out for walks and it opened up all these opportunities for us again.

“It has been completely gutting to lose it and I’m at a loss without it. It’s completely taken away my independence and my lifeline really.

“Every day I’d be able to go out for a ride, go to the shops, visit people and just go out for a change of scenery.

“These heartless thieves have taken away the one enjoyment I’ve been able to have during the pandemic and now I’m just stuck indoors not able to go anywhere.

“It would be so nice to get it back. Perhaps the people who’ve taken it will see this and just return it to me. This whole ordeal has just made me feel vulnerable and worried that people think they can just take what they want from me.”

He added: “It also has that sentimental value as I have fond memories of Tina (wife), who was completely blind towards the end of her life, holding on to the side of the buggy and plodding along beside me.”

Officers from the Newark Neighbourhood team continue to carry out enquiries, but CCTV and area searches have so far not produced results.

Inspector Heather Sutton, District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, said: “Our heart goes out to Derek and my team have been really affected by what has happened to him.

“It’s such a cruel and heartless crime to commit against an elderly, vulnerable man and take away his lifeline and something he’s able to enjoy as he battles a terminal illness.”

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 699 of January 25.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.