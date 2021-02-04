Convicted Lincoln rapist back on the run for the fourth time

He was jailed for eight weeks less than two months ago

A convicted rapist from Lincoln who was jailed in December is now on the run from police for a fourth time.

William Clawson was arrested in the early hours of December 20 last year for a breach of notification before being sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

However, Lincolnshire Police said on Thursday, February 4 that they are seeking assistance to locate the 28-year-old, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Clawson, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lincoln back in 2011.

He was released in January 2019 and since then has been wanted by police for prison recall and for threats to kill.

Police issued a wanted appeal on December 11 last year after Clawson, who has previously been described as a serious danger danger to women, failed to comply with a court order.

They said at the time that he could be in the Lincoln or Ermine area before he was later found on December 20.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, who is Lincolnshire Police’s Head of Crime, told The Lincolnite: “Clawson is back on our most wanted suspect list. We are focussed on locating and arresting him as quickly as possible.

“We urge anybody with knowledge of his whereabouts to call police on 101 or report information in total confidence via crimestoppers.

“Like any most wanted suspect we prioritise efforts into locating them to protect the public and to help deliver justice for victims.”

Anyone with information regarding Clawson’s whereabouts, or who has seen him, should contact police by calling 101 or via email at [email protected].