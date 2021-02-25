More on-call firefighters needed in Lincolnshire

Shifts can be flexible and work around other jobs

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue is now recruiting more on-call firefighters.

It has used a video as part of national on-call firefighter awareness week of current staff talking about their jobs to try and encourage more people to take up the role. The awareness week runs between March 1 to 7.

To be an on-call firefighter you need to be over 18 and live or work within five minutes of a fire station.

Employees get paid for the role as well as being able to help the local community – see more information here, email [email protected] or call the recruitment team on 0800 3580 204.

Sean Band, Watch Manager for Recruitment at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “On-call firefighters carry pagers. When the pager sounds, they need to get to the fire station within 5 minutes of being alerted, from their home or place of work.

“Shifts can be flexible and work around other commitments, so many of our crew members have other jobs or responsibilities.

“We’re always happy to talk through what it involves, including pay, training and the recruitment process, with anyone who wants to find out more, and we have vacancies on training courses throughout the year.”

Councillor Nick Worth, executive councillor for emergency services at the county council, added: “We’re really proud of our on call firefighters in Lincolnshire who show great commitment and dedication.

“We’re also incredibly thankful to those county employers who offer their staff the opportunity to work on-call when needed, and who then benefit from having a fully trained firefighter in their organisation.”