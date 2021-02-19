Lincoln
February 19, 2021 12.28 pm

New Brayford Pool viewing platform complete

An alternative way to get a view of the Brayford
David Rossington of The Brayford Trust at the new viewing platform with Harbourmaster Rebecca Linney. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The new viewing platform looking out onto Brayford Pool is now complete after being blocked from use for around five years due to being unsafe.

The month-long project was completed this week and the final fencing will be removed by Monday, February 22 ready for the platform to be used.

Gelder Group, who won the tender for the project, made the area safe and put new boards in, as well as extra protection underneath.

A grant of around £38,9000 was allocated to the Brayford Trust by City of Lincoln Council for the works on the viewing platform.

The new viewing platform will also be available to be used at events and outdoor performances in the future.

An alternative way to view Lincoln’s iconic Brayford Pool. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A grant of around £38,9000 was allocated to the Brayford Trust by City of Lincoln Council for the works. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

David Rossington of The Brayford Trust told The Lincolnite: “I think it looks very good and Gelder have done a good job, so I hope people will enjoy it.

“The trust is responsible for the heritage of the Pool, and when it comes to heritage issues, they are important and it is a nice feature to have in the city.”

Step out onto the Brayford’s new viewing platform. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Harbourmaster Rebecca Linney said: “It is good to see it completed after being closed for so long. It is a great way to get a view of the Brayford.”

What a great view. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Designs for the floating restaurant on the Brayford. | Photo: Stem Architects

The viewing platform in the same location where controversial plans for a second floating restaurant were rejected by the city council’s planning committee in 2016.

It was then overruled by the government’s planning inspectorate 13 months later after a successful appeal by The Brayford Trust and Investors in Lincoln. However, as landlords, the city council rejected the plans.

As part of the discussions, the city council proposed an annual grant of £25,000 for The Brayford Trust to carry out dredging and improvement works.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.